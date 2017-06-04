Global News Morning Calgary
June 4 2017 12:17pm
Pig and Pinot for Meals on Wheels

Sun, Jun 4: Chef Dustin Schafer from Modern Steak and Jesse Willis, owner of Vine Arts, join Global Calgary to talk about Pig and Pinot, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels.

