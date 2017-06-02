Global News Morning BC
June 2 2017 11:18am
BCAA Play Here Finalist: Eric J. Dunn Elementary School

Which B.C. community will win $100,000 towards a new playground courtesy of BCAA? Global News spoke with our finalist, Eric J. Dunn Elementary School in Port Alberni.

