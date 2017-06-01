Global News at 6 Saskatoon June 1 2017 3:06pm 04:02 Loading... Heat warning issued in parts of Saskatchewan Heat warning in parts of Saskatchewan we skyrocket into the 30s today! Meteorologist Peter Quinlan tells us if it’ll last until the weekend. Heat warning issued in parts of Saskatchewan <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3495964/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3495964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3495964/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/268/866/Heat%20Warning%20June%201.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?