LBPSB’s Council of Commissioners adopts new code of ethics
The Lester B. Pearson School Board brought forward a new code of ethics on Monday night. New provisions include appointed counsel for any commissioner accused of a breach of ethics, the commissioner would be responsible for all costs if they choose to seek private counsel. Along with a new legislation that grants the Council of Commissioners permission to apply to a judge to have a commissioner removed. Global’s Howard Cohen reports.