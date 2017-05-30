Sports Calgary
May 30 2017 12:47am
02:19

Loading...

Calgary Stampeders seasoned vets used to tough training camp

Mon, May 29: Rob Cote, Brandon Smith, Dan Federkeil and Charleston Hughes are all in their early thirties but say age is just a number. More from Kevin Smith.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.