May 29 2017 8:43pm
Mobile home park in Olalla flooded

Smaller communities in the south Okanagan are dealing with water woes as creeks rage from spring runoff.
As Shelby Thom reports, a mobile home park in Ollala is flooded, leaving residents scrambling.

