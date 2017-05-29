Global News Morning BC
May 29 2017 11:24am
02:11

Loading...

BCAA Play Here Finalist: Devonian Playground Project in Elkford

Which B.C. community will win $100,000 towards a new playground courtesy of BCAA? Global News spoke with our finalist in Elkford, the Devonian Playground Project.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home