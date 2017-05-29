Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 29 2017 9:53am
Brothers with diabetes ambassadors for Saskatoon JDRF Walk

Brothers Ryder and Logan Wilm, ambassadors for the upcoming JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes taking place in Saskatoon in June, explain how diabetes has affected their lives.

