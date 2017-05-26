Evacuated Head of the Lake residents attend closed door meeting

Residents on Evacuation Order in the northern most community on Okanagan Lake near Vernon packed an information session held by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday night.

It was closed to the media, so details of what information was shared are not available.

OKIB Councillor Cindy Brewer said Red Cross, RCMP, Emergency Social Services and other agencies were on hand to answer questions.

The evacuation affects about 115 homes on band land.