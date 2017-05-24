Global News Hour at 6
May 24 2017 10:12pm
02:04

Loading...

Condo owners could be on the hook for short-term rental thefts

Wed, May 24: Homeowners who rent out their suites to short-term tenants who turn out to be thieves, could be on the hook for the crimes. Rumina Daya reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home