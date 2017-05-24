Loading...
CBE and Bowness High School launch new pathway for students to pursue high level academics and athletics
Wed, May 24 : The Calgary Board of Education announced a brand new “High Performance Athlete Development Pathway” at Bowness High School starting in September of 2017. The program gives students the opportunity to pursue high level academics and athletics. The Olympic speed skating champion Catriona LeMay Doan is a supporter of the “pathway” and explains why the new program could be beneficial to high school students.