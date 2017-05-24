Global News Morning Saskatoon May 24 2017 9:23am 03:39 Loading... Mimosa run supports Laser paraswim program You don’t have to run to help Brainsport raise funds for the paraswim program at the Lasers Swim Club. Brian Michasiw with the inspiration behind the upcoming Mimosa run. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474197/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474197/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/834/739/2017-05-24T13-25-06.6Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?