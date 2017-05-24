Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 24 2017 9:23am
Mimosa run supports Laser paraswim program

You don’t have to run to help Brainsport raise funds for the paraswim program at the Lasers Swim Club. Brian Michasiw with the inspiration behind the upcoming Mimosa run.

