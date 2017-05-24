Global News Morning Saskatoon May 24 2017 8:53am 04:23 Loading... DEEP harnessing geothermal resources for clean energy Deep Earth Energy Production (DEEP) is looking turn geothermal resources into clean energy to help power Saskatchewan. DEEP president and CEO Kirsten Marcia explains the process. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474094/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474094/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3474094/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/821/50/2017-05-24T12-54-16.2Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?