Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 23 2017 9:36am
01:57

Loading...

Kickboxing for the cats at Bridge City Fitness

Bridge City Fitness has a new location in Saskatoon’s airport industrial neighbourhood. Carly Robinson gives kickboxing a try ahead of a fundraiser for the Saskatoon SPCA.

