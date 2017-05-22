Global News at 6 Saskatoon May 22 2017 9:10pm 02:11 Loading... Rookie pitcher turns heads as only girl in Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League A female athlete is breaking down barriers, and striking out hitters, in the Saskchewan Premier Baseball League. Claire Hanna reports. Rookie pitcher turns heads as only girl in Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3469897/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3469897/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3469897/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/493/999/GSK172205CLAIREBASEBALL_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?