May 19 2017 2:48pm
Hannah Leflar’s killer scored ‘extremely low’ on psychopathy tests

Weds, May 17: The man responsible for the first-degree murder of Hannah Leflar may not meet the benchmark for being labeled as a “psychopath,” court heard Wednesday.

