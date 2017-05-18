Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
May 18 2017 8:10pm
01:53



Calgary cabbie saves ducklings in distress

This is the time of year when you see a lot of young wildlife “finding their footing” around Calgary. And as Gil Tucker shows us, if there’s a major misstep, it’s nice when there’s help at hand.

