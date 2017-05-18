Entertainment
May 18 2017 4:18pm
#JFLMTL: Gad Elmaleh, Jerry Seinfeld team up

Morrocan comedian Gad Elmaleh is teaming up with Jerry Seinfeld for a special one-night-only show in Montreal as part of Just For Laughs.

