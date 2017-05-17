Global News Morning Calgary
May 17 2017 8:06am
FargoFargo prop sale in Calgary on Wednesday

The Calgary Film Centre will host a prop sale on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for items from Season 3 of Fargo. Dallas Flexhaug has more details on what you’ll be able to buy.

