Global News at 6 Regina May 16 2017 6:59pm 01:41 Loading... Parents launch school bus route petition An online Facebook group called ‘Regina Public School Board, bring our buses back,’ is gaining traction as the end of the school year approaches. Sarah Komadina has the details. Parents start petition over changes to Regina Public School bus routes <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3456798/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3456798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3456798/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/628/139/SCHOOL_BUS_CHANGES-PKG_VAF0BW9C.png" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?