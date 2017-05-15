Global News at 6 Saskatoon May 15 2017 9:01pm 01:35 Loading... Storm season gets underway in Saskatchewan with two tornadoes touching down Sunday Mother’s Day marked the kickoff to tornado season in Saskatchewan with two twisters touching down north of Saskatoon. Peter Quinlan reports. Canada’s second and third tornadoes of 2017 touch down near Saskatoon <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3453917/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3453917/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3453917/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/740/527/GSASK0515_peter_848x480_944592451988.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?