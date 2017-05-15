Global News at 6 Regina
May 15 2017 8:00pm
Government of Saskatchewan victim of cyber-attack.

The Government of Sasktchewan’s main website was shut down by a cyber-attack. Across the globe, “WannaCry” ransomware reaks havoc. David Baxter looks into if there’s any connection.

