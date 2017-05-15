Global News Morning Calgary
May 15 2017 11:11am
Grizzly bear 148 seems to have no fear of humans

Mon, May 15: Naturalist and former superintendent at Banff National Park Kevin Van Tighem joins Global Calgary to discuss why grizzly bear 148 seems to have no fear of humans.

