Global News at 5 Okanagan May 12 2017 8:45pm 02:19 Loading... Despite dodging storm Okanagan flood fight still on The central Okanagan weathered the latest storm without any further flooding, but as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the region isn’t out of the woods yet. An all-encompassing look at the Okanagan floods <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448698/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448698/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448698/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/152/215/GK120517_flood_klaudia_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?