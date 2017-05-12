Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
May 12 2017 8:02pm
Calgary high school student wins provincial safety video contest

Fri, May 12: A young Calgarian has a lot to celebrate as we wind up “Occupational Safety Week”. As Gil Tucker shows us, to say his message will be remembered is a safe bet.

