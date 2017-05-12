Sports May 12 2017 5:22pm 01:08 Loading... Edmonton Oilers’ Mark Letestu says next season, ‘Stanley Cup’s the goal’ The Edmonton Oilers cleaned out their locker room on Friday. Hear from Mark Letestu and Milan Lucic on what they expect looking ahead to next season. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448285/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448285/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3448285/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/16/979/GEOOLUCICLETESTUUSETHISONE_848x480_942777923898.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?