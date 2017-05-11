Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 11 2017 8:40pm 01:16 Loading... Alberta launches 2 online energy saving tools The Alberta government created two online tools to help residents make their homes more energy efficient and outline rebates that could help them do it. Emily Mertz walks us through them. Alberta launches 2 online tools to map out energy savings in homes <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3445921/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3445921/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3445921/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?