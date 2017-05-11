Global News Morning Edmonton
May 11 2017 8:56am
02:03

Loading...

Social media reaction to Edmonton Oilers’ season-ending loss

The Edmonton Oilers lost 2-1 in Game 7 of their second round series against the Anaheim Ducks. Slav Kornik reports on social media reaction to the defeat.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home