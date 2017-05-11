Global News Morning Winnipeg
May 11 2017 12:16pm
03:11

Loading...

Goldeyes star Josh Romanski excited for summer

Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Josh Romanski chats with reporter Timm Bruch about the upcoming fish season, which is just weeks away. He also tees off on a couple balls.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home