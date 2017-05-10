Global News at 5 Edmonton
May 10 2017 7:21pm
Edmonton hockey fans cheer on Oilers in Anaheim

There will be plenty of Edmonton Oilers fans in the crowd in Anaheim for Game 7 on Wednesday night. Quinn Phillips has more from an Anaheim fan who feels like a duck out of water.

