View full results
Global News Morning Winnipeg
May 10 2017 12:30pm
03:23

Loading...

Stars on Ice prepping for Winnipeg

World champion figure skater Jeffrey Buttle joins Timm Bruch at the MTS Centre to preview Stars on Ice, an event that will bring the best figure skaters from around the world to Winnipeg.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home