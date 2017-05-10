View full results
Global News Morning Montreal
May 10 2017 10:47am
Kahnawake’s Raven Swamp claims Miss Indian World

Kahnawake resident Raven Swamp joins Laura Casella on Global News Morning to talk about being crowned Miss Indian World at a recent pow wow in Albuquerque, NM.

