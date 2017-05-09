View full results
Global News at 6 Regina
May 9 2017 9:02pm
Hannah Leflar Murder Sentencing Day Two

The mental state of one of the teens responsible for killing 16-year-old Hannah Leflar was up for discussion on day two of his sentencing hearing. Global’s Christa Dao was in the courtroom.

