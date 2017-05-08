Global News Hour at 6
May 8 2017 11:01pm
2017 election campaign highs and lows

Mon, May 8: By the colourful standards of B.C. politics, this election campaign has been surprisingly free of major scandals. But as Sonia Deol reports, that doesn’t mean it’s been boring.

