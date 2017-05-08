Global News at 6 Halifax May 8 2017 4:39pm 00:59 Loading... Measles case in Dartmouth jail springs health authorities into action The number of confirmed cases of measles in Nova Scotia has risen to 23, with latest case confirmed in Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility. Confirmed exposure to measles at Nova Scotia correctional facility <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3435955/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3435955/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3435955/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/544/611/HAL_-_Burnside_Measles_848x480_939031619556.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?