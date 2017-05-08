View full results
Global News Morning BC
May 8 2017 10:20am
06:38

Loading...

B.C. election 2017: 1 day to go before B.C. votes

With just one day left in the 2017 B.C. election campaign, Sonia Sunger sits down with a member of the BC Liberals, BC NDP and BC Green parties to discuss the last-minute critical issues.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home