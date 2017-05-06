Global News at 6 Montreal May 6 2017 6:49pm 00:58 Loading... Army assists Quebec communities dealing with severe floods Quebec’s Public Security Minister announced Saturday that 400 troops from CFB Valcartier had been dispatched to help Quebec communities dealing with severe flooding. Canadian Forces dispatch 400 troops to help with Quebec floods <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3432154/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3432154/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3432154/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/619/887/SAT_GMTL_ARMY_FLOODING_060517_848x480_938022979549.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?