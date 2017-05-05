Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
May 5 2017 8:06pm
Airsoft gun causes lockdown at Calgary high school

A Calgary high school was put on lockdown Friday after a student brought a gun in. As Bindu Suri reports, it took about an hour before it was determined the weapon was an airsoft gun.

