Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 5 2017 7:51pm
Oilers fans hope away-game success continues

Fri, May 5 – There’s an old saying in sports that indicates losing a home game is cause for concern. However, that is not the case in the Oilers v. Ducks series. Quinn Phillips explains.

