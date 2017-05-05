Gizmo The Parrot
May 5 2017 7:32pm
Calgary Olympic athlete Ivanie Blondin’s beloved parrot, Gizmo is missing

Calgary Olympic athlete Ivanie Blondin is pleading for the safe return of her beloved parrot Gizmo, who went missing this week near Market Mall.

