Flooding May 5 2017 12:40pm 02:23 Loading... Toronto Island public school closed down due to flooding concerns Students who normally have class on the Toronto Island were bussed to Nelson Mandela Park public school downtown over flooding fears. Marianne Dimain has more. Flood watch: Heavy rainfall in Toronto prompts ferry service reduction, DVP concerns <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429521/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3429521/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/950/519/ISLAND_FLOODING_(DIMAIN)_848x480_937305155676.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?