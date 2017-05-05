Global News Morning Montreal
May 5 2017 9:07am
03:25

Loading...

Where to turn when you have Ankylosing spondylitis

Global’s Laura Casella talks to rheumatologist Dr. Michael Zummer and patient Ken Calder about resources available to people who have Ankylosing spondylitis, a form of spinal arthritis.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home