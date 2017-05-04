Global News Hour at 6
May 4 2017 9:46pm
02:54

Loading...

Courage to Come Back Awards: Rachel’s Story

Thu, May 4: Rachel Fehr struggled with mental health issues as a teenager, but couldn’t get the help she needed and descended into drug addiction. Now, she’s giving back. Lynn Colliar reports.

