Cashing in: Should more Toronto homeowners consider selling while the market his hot?

Wed, May 3: April’s housing numbers came out this morning and you guessed it – a home in Toronto’s is more expensive than ever. Here at Global Toronto, we’re going to bring you ideas on how to get the most of this seemingly out of reach market. We’ll speak with different families who are finding their way through buying and selling. In the first instalment of this series, we meet a couple who are finance experts and they made a bold move to get the best bang for their real estate buck.