Disaster And Accident
May 3 2017 3:18pm
03:17

Loading...

Wood Buffalo Supt. on RCMP wildfire documentary

Supt. Lorna Dicks was the officer in charge of the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment on May 3, 2016. She talks to Global News about the RCMP’s documentary about that day.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home