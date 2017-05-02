Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 2 2017 6:44pm
Housing: Hot Commodity or Basic Human Right?

Tue, May 2: UN Special Rapporteur on Housing and Human Rights Lawyer Leilani Farha tells our Farah Nasser why we need to change the way we see Toronto’s heated housing market.

