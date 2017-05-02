Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 2 2017 6:15pm
02:37

Loading...

Is your sleepless baby causing you anxiety?

Tue, May 2: According to a study, losing just one hour of sleep a night to a crying baby can reduce your household income by 11 per cent and it can spiral from there. Susan Hay has more.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home