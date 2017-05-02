Global News Morning Winnipeg
May 2 2017 11:22am
March for mental health set for this weekend in Winnipeg

There’s a march for mental health in Winnipeg on May 6 at St. Vital Part from 1-4 p.m. aiming to raise awareness about mental illness and people affected.

