Protesters descend on forum in Christy Clark’s riding

About two dozen placard-carrying protesters came out Monday to the all-candidates forum in B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark’s Kelowna West riding.

Some were protesting the Site C Dam in north-eastern B.C., while others were showing opposition to a proposed Highway 97 bypass around their community.

But their efforts were in vein, as Clark did not attend the forum sponsored by the Greater Westside Board of Trade.

Clark was campaigning Monday evening in Kamloops, about two hours away.

Site C protest organizer Fae Shaw said the government should consider alternative energy instead.

Bypass protester Nadine Shirtliff said green space will be lost if the Province builds a bypass to connect Highway 97C directly to the bridge.

The forum went ahead as planned with Kelowna Mission Liberal incumbent Steve Thomson sitting in for Clark.