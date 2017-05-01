Global News Morning Winnipeg May 1 2017 12:41pm 03:41 Loading... Tax deadline tips with Evelyn Jacks Evelyn Jacks, president of the Knowledge Bureau shares her tips for filing taxes last minute this year and advice for how to prepare for next year’s tax return. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3417375/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3417375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3417375/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/623/95/EVELYN_JACKS_FOR_WEB_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?